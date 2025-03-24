Work to revamp 2008 building expected to finish towards end of next year

Bam has been confirmed as the winner of the £100m next phase of British Land’s ongoing revamp of its Broadgate estate with a deal to overhaul the Broadgate Tower built more than 15 years ago.

Designed by SOM, the 34-storey tower was completed in 2008 by the then Bovis Lend Lease but British Land wants to give it a refresh in order to bring in new tenants such as those from the tech and media sectors.

Bam has been on a PCSA for nearly a year after Building revealed it had pipped Wates and McLaren to the job last April.

British Land’s head of development David Lockyer said: “Following our commitment to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue [being built by Sir Robert McAlpine] last year and recent leasing success across the Broadgate campus, this is another significant milestone for both the campus and the wider City as we deliver another office tower into a market where there is short supply of high quality, modern space but very high demand.”

Work at the tower involves improving the building entrance and reception, upgrading the public realm as well as revamping the existing retail and leisure facilities.

It will also include building a three-storey extension for commercial use and adding cycle storage which is currently limited to 20 spaces with no showers. Under the proposals, 30 showers and more than 300 bike spaces are planned.

The developer has been revamping the 1980s-built campus for several years as part of a move away from a focus on tenants in the finance sector and to a seven-day, mixed-use campus.

Designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman, others working on the scheme include project manager Blackburn & Co, QS T&T Alinea, services engineer Cundall and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel.

Work is set to start straight away with completion due in late 2026.

British Land is set to make a decision soon on who has won the scheme to revamp the Euston Tower, which was built in 1970.

The scheme was given planning last week by Camden council with the decision on a contractor believed to be down to a fight between Lendlease, set to be renamed Bovis after its acquisition by private equity firm Atlas Holdings completes, and Mace.