Scheme broken down into four value lots
Morgan Sindall, Kier and Willmott Dixon are among more than 50 firms which have been chosen for a decarbonisation framework being run by Pagabo.
The framework, which will last four years, has been split into four lots covering jobs up to £1m and larger jobs worth £15m and over.
Projects will include installing ventilation and cooling systems, as well as energy efficient lighting and renewable energy sources.
The contracting authority for the framework is Kingston upon Hull City Council.
Full list of suppliers:
-
AIS Group Companies Ltd
-
Alternative Heat Ltd
-
Ashe Construction Ltd
-
Baxall Construction Limited
-
Borras Construction Limited
-
Briggs & Forrester Special Projects
-
Building Services NOW Ltd
-
BW Interiors Ltd
-
Cast Contracts Ltd
-
The Castle Building Services Organisation Limited
-
CBES LTD
-
Cenergist Limited
-
Classic Builders (South West) Limited
-
Conamar Building Services Ltd
-
CorEnergy Limited
-
CPS Building Services Ltd
-
Dodd Group (Midlands) Limited
-
EQUANS Regeneration Ltd
-
EW Beard Ltd
-
Eyre Building Services Group Limited
-
G F Tomlinson Building Limited
-
G&H Building Services Ltd
-
Geoffrey Robinson Limited
-
GMI Construction Group Plc
-
GRAHAM Asset Management Ltd (t/a
-
GW Power-Safe Ltd
-
Hobson & Porter Ltd
-
Irwin M&E Limited
-
ISG Construction Ltd
-
Kane Group Building Services Ltd.
-
Kier Construction Ltd
-
Kind & Company (Builders) Limited
-
Logan Construction SE Ltd
-
Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd
-
Morris & Spottiswood Limited
-
Mulalley and Company Limited
-
Neilcott Construction Ltd
-
Northstone (NI) Limited
-
Novus Property Solutions Ltd.
-
Opus Building Services Ltd
-
Quinn (London) Limited
-
R G Carter Ltd
-
RENEWABLE MICRO SOLUTIONS LTD
-
Seddon Construction Limited
-
Sewell Construction
-
Smart Electronic Technologies Ltd
-
SPELLER METCALFE MALVERN LIMITED
-
Thomas Sinden Ltd
-
Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited
-
Triton Construction Limited
-
Veolia Energy & Utility Services (UK) Plc
-
VINCI Construction UK Limited
-
Vital Energi Utilities Limited
-
VWG Mechanical Ltd
-
Willmott Dixon Limited
-
ZENITH DEVELOPMENTS GROUP
