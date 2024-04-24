Scheme broken down into four value lots

Morgan Sindall, Kier and Willmott Dixon are among more than 50 firms which have been chosen for a decarbonisation framework being run by Pagabo.

The framework, which will last four years, has been split into four lots covering jobs up to £1m and larger jobs worth £15m and over.

Projects will include installing ventilation and cooling systems, as well as energy efficient lighting and renewable energy sources.

The contracting authority for the framework is Kingston upon Hull City Council.