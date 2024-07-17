Labour to outline its policy priorities with more than 35 draft bills

Keir Starmer will set out his legislative priorities today in the new Labour government’s first King’s Speech with planning reforms expected to take centre stage.

Measures to get Britain building more homes and renewable energy schemes will be at the heart of 35 draft bills read out by King Charles in a speech to Parliament.

It comes after last week’s meeting at Downing Street between new chancellor Rachel Reeves and senior members of the housing and infrastructure sectors.

Here’s what could be included in today’s King’s Speech.

Planning

Trailed reports suggest the speech will confirm Labour’s plans to publish a consultation on changing planning laws to force councils to set aside land for housing including on new ‘grey belt’ sites.

The speech could also provide more detail on how Labour plans to build a series of new towns across the country as part of its target to complete 1.5 million homes during the course of the parliament.

Labour is also planning to shake up rules around national significant infrastructure projects to speed up the time it takes to get planning approval, having already announced it is scrapping an effective ban on new onshore wind schemes.

Energy

A draft bill to set up GB Energy, a new state-owned energy company based in Scotland, is expected to feature in the speech.

The new firm would invest in green energy projects including hydrogen and offshore wind as part of Labour’s plans to decarbonise the grid by 2030.

The party has also committed to establish a National Wealth Fund which will funnel £7.3bn into infrastructure and clean energy schemes over the next five years.

Skills

A draft bill on skills is expected that would abolish the apprenticeship levy which larger construction firms pay into to fund apprenticeships.

The tax would be replaced by a ‘growth and skills levy’ which would allow firms to use up to half the cash provided for apprenticeships to train existing staff in technical skills such as retrofitting.

This legislation also aims to transform further education colleges into specialist technical colleges.

Migration

Labour has also pledged to clamp down on net migration by reducing the need of UK businesses to hire overseas workers.

The party has said it would pass a new law to force different parts of the government to draw up skills improvement plans in high-migration sectors including construction.

Devolution

The party has promised a ‘take back control bill’ which would devolve power to local communities and give mayors and councils more authority on skills, energy, planning and transport.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said this week the bill would see the “most ambitious programme of devolution this country has ever seen”.

It follows the new government’s meeting with 12 regional mayors at Downing Street at which Starmer said local powers would be “absolutely central” to stimulating economic growth.

Existing bills

Labour is expected to carry over several bills tabled by the preceding Conservative government which were shelved after Rishi Sunak called the general election.

These could include “Awaab’s Law”, legislation which would force social landlords to investigate hazards in social housing within two weeks and begin repairs within a further seven days.