Manchester facility to enable expansion of renewable energy in the North West

Plans by energy infrastructure developer Carlton Power for a £750m battery storage scheme in Manchester have been given the green light.

The 1GW facility at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park will be the “world’s largest”, Carlton Power said.

The scheme, which was approved by Trafford council at the of last week, will provide capacity for energy storage in the North West of England.

Energy storage facilities are key for enabling the expansion of renewable power, which is generated inconsistently so requires huge amounts of battery capacity in order to be released to the grid steadily.

Carlton Power says it is in advanced talks with financial backers, contractors and operators, with construction expected to start early next year and complete by the end of 2025.

It is the developer’s second major energy project approved for the 12ha energy park following consent for a 200MW green hydrogen scheme in September last year.

The first phase of the Trafford Green Hydrogen scheme was shortlisted for £50m in government funding in March and is set to be the UK’s largest approved green hydrogen facility.

Trafford council leader Tom Ross said the two facilities will put Trafford and Greater Manchester “at the forefront of the UK’s energy transition”.

“The two schemes will help address our climate crisis – one of Trafford Council’s corporate priorities - and will support our region’s plan to reach a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2038.”

Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park is on the site of the former Carrington coal-fired power station, which Carlton Energy acquired in 2008.

Other proposed projects at the park include Highview Power Storage’s £250m liquid air storage system. Total investment on the site amounts to £2bn so far.