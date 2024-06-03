More than 350 homes to be delivered in JRL Group scheme

Simpson Haugh has submitted plans for its latest residential tower in Manchester.

Proposals lodged with Manchester council for developer JRL Group are for a part 28-storey and part 10-storey building near Store Street.

The scheme would contain 354 flats and 5 townhouses, with private external terraces for 11 apartments.

The area of the site was home to industrial and storage warehouses during the 19th century.

The project team includes structural engineer Curtins, development manager Central and Urban, MEP engineer WECE, planning consultant Deloitte and landscape architect Reform.

The Store Street scheme is the latest in a string of high rise residential schemes designed by Simpson Haugh in Manchester.

Last month, Simpson Haugh submitted plans for a 76-storey residential tower in the city that would be the UK’s tallest building outside London.

This followed plans lodged in 2023 for five towers consisting of one 71-storey scheme, two of 51 storeys and two of 47 storeys.

In 2022, Simpson Haugh’s plans for a 34-storey residential development were blocked my councillors from Manchester City Council due to the scale of the project and its effect on nearby conservation areas.