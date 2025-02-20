IJM Land and Treble Eight Group have submitted a planning application to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for the 579-home redevelopment of the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Hertfordshire.

The masterplan for Wheat Quarter on Hyde Way, Welwyn Garden City, includes 133 two, three and four bedroom houses with private gardens, 141 retirement living homes and 305 flats for rent with shared amenities such as a co-working space, gym and lounge.

Malaysian property developer IJM and London-based developer Treble Eight Group are also planning a 180-room aparthotel, a type of accommodation offering furnished apartments, hotel services and shared amenities.

Meanwhile, silos are set to be repurposed to create a sky bar and restaurant, alongside competitive leisure space on the ground floor with potential uses including a climbing wall, skydiving experience, zip wires and bouldering for all ages.

A food and beverage area is planned for the boiler house and grain store, incorporating a tap room and retail facilties, with surrounding public realm designated for community and pop-up events.

Improvements to the pedestrian footbridge from Welwyn Garden City station, such as a new lift, new stairs and retail unit also feature in the proposals, as well as 6.5 acres of public open space.

Planning permisison for Wheat Quarter was originally granted to joint venture partners ZM Land & Capital and Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing in late 2018. The pair were set to deliver a mixed-use scheme with 1,440 flats, but nearly four years of no progress caused the site to fall into receivership. IJM then purchased it in December 2023.

A spokesman from IJM Land said: “When we showed our proposals at the public consultation in October [2024], hundreds of residents came to meet us and we received a clear message:

“Please deliver as quickly as possible. We are extremely excited with our proposed scheme and look forward to starting construction works and delivering for Welwyn Garden City community”.

IJM employs 4,000 people across nine countries. In November 2024, it acquired a 50% stake in construction firm JRL Group for £50m to further its expansion into the UK.