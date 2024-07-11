Retail park redevelopment to contain 3,200 homes in ten buildings rising to more than 70 storeys

The scheme would contain 3,200 homes across ten buildings

Henley Investment Management has submitted plans for a 3,200-home scheme in Salford which will include the tallest tower in the UK outside London.

The £1bn redevelopment of Regent Retail Park scheme would feature 10 buildings including a tower of at least 70 storeys under plans drawn up by Manchester practice Matt Brook Architects.

This tower is expected to be higher than the tallest tower currently proposed for Manchester, the 76-storey Viadux scheme designed by Simpson Haugh for local developer Salboy.

The site of Henley’s scheme is currently occupied by big box retail units including TK Maxx, Home Bargains and Boots.

The developer purchased the site from M&G for around £16m in 2020 and is targeting vacant possession of phase one by 2026.

Savills is acting as planning consultant and Buro Four is project manager with others on the team including Trium, AKT II, Turley, Sweco, GIA, Gardiner & Theobald and JLL.