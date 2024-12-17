Worries grow decision will slip into January despite being promised for end of last month

The project team on the redevelopment of ITV’s former London headquarters on the South Bank is bracing itself for a decision on whether it goes ahead or not to be made in the new year.

A ruling on a legal challenge against former communities secretary Michael Gove’s decision to give the job, designed by Make, the green light earlier this year had been due by the end of last month.

A two-day hearing into the scheme finished at the High Court in the middle of October and Mr Justice Mould said he would issue his verdict by “the end of November”.

But worries are growing the decision will now slip into January if it is not made by the end of this week.

A local campaign group called Save Our South Bank has argued the former ITV tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices while saving a huge amount of embodied carbon compared to Make’s full redevelopment approach.

The job has been mired in a series of planning wrangles for close to three years and the hold-up has seen original contractor Lendlease replaced by Multiplex with the value of the job now worth around £500m.

Development manager on the scheme is CO-RE while the funder is Mitsubishi Estate. Others working on the job include including QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.

McGee is slated to start demolition work if the scheme finally gets the green light ahead of project completion in early 2029.