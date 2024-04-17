Architect SPPARC has been asked by developer Yoo Capital to design a masterplan for a film and creative district in Kentish Town.

The Camden-based practice will now draw up a plan for the north London initiative called the Camden Film Quarter.

The film studio campus will include homes along with employment, cultural and education space on an industrial site off Kentish Town Road.

Yoo and the architect are already working together on plans to transform a grade II-listed cinema building in the heart of London’s West End into the first European base of Cirque du Soleil.

The pair are also working with Heatherwick Studio and Haworth Tompkins on the Olympia redevelopment, which will also include a new theatre as well as a live music venue, 550,000 sq ft of offices, dozens of new bars and restaurants, four exhibition halls and two new hotels. The scheme is being built by Laing O’Rourke.