Ground will be new home for fifth tier Ebbsfleet United

Plans to build a football stadium and more than 3,000 homes in Kent have been approved by local planners.

The scheme by Dutch practice UN Studio will see an 8,000-capacity stadium and 3,500 homes built on brownfield land in Northfleet near Gravesend.

It will also include a hotel, retail outlets, sports facilities, medical services and community venues.

UN Studio is the masterplanner and stadium concept architect, while C+W O’Brien Architects and HLM are working on the residential and commercial elements respectively.

The new stadium is expected to nearly double the capacity of Ebbsfleet United’s current ground, which is called the Kuflink stadium. Ebbsfleet are in the National League, a division below the football league division two.

Now given the green light by Gravesham Borough Council, construction on the stadium is set to start this September, with completion expected by August 2026.

The entire development project is expected to be finished within a decade.