New arrival worked on Thames Tideway and Elizabeth line schemes while at City Hall

Ramboll has poached a top architect from the Greater London Authority (GLA), recruiting Kosh Kar as a director in its regenerative cities team.

The engineering consultancy’s new hire led the Infrastructure Coordination Development Service, working with the private and public sector to unlock development in the capital.

Kar has more than a decade of experience leading multidisciplinary teams and has worked on high-profile projects such as Thames Tideway and the Elizabeth line station at Liverpool Street.

According to Ramboll, Kar will work alongside the firm’s regenerative cities team to support town and cities in developing “life-centred places that replenish resources and creat local social, environmental and economic systems that not only sustain themselves, but continuously regenerate and grow”.