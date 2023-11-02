Leeds developer Citylife has received planning approval for a 30-storey residential tower in the middle of the city.

Designed by local practice Nick Brown Architects, the planned scheme was reduced in height from 46-storeys following concern from councillors with the changes meaning the number of homes due to be built has now been cut from 600 to 345.

The development, which includes a sky garden and a roof terrace, will be built at Springwell Gardens in the Holbeck area of the city.

Others working on the scheme include planning consultant D Planning, environment consultant Zed and landscape architect Draw Design.

A 46-storey block would have been the tallest in Yorkshire but the plan was ditched after concerns were raised about the impact of its height on surrounding areas by local councillors.

The first phase of scheme, One Springwell Gardens, a 16-storey, 223-home development, is being built by Morgan Sindall and has also been designed by Nick Brown Architects.