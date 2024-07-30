Finalists announced for CEO, Client and Housebuilder of the Year categories

The list of contenders for this year’s Building Awards has been finalised with the last three categories being announced (see the full list below).

Bellway Homes, Berkeley Group, Mount Anvil and Thakeham are the big names in the running for the Housebuilder of the Year prize.

The Construction Client of the Year shortlist features Bruntwood SciTech, Enfield Council, Quadrum Global, Ministry of Justice, Stanhope, Transport for Greater Manchester.

Meanwhile, the individuals competing in the CEO category are Kier’s Andrew Davies, Crown Estate’s Dan Labbad and Keller’s Michael Speakman.

This year’s awards ceremony is set to take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.

We revealed the contenders for the majority of the 21 categories earlier this month.

The event is being sponsored by AET Flexible Space, Clement Windows Group, DGP and Fenwick Elliott, and in partnership with The Housing Forum.