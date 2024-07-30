Finalists announced for CEO, Client and Housebuilder of the Year categories
The list of contenders for this year’s Building Awards has been finalised with the last three categories being announced (see the full list below).
Bellway Homes, Berkeley Group, Mount Anvil and Thakeham are the big names in the running for the Housebuilder of the Year prize.
The Construction Client of the Year shortlist features Bruntwood SciTech, Enfield Council, Quadrum Global, Ministry of Justice, Stanhope, Transport for Greater Manchester.
Meanwhile, the individuals competing in the CEO category are Kier’s Andrew Davies, Crown Estate’s Dan Labbad and Keller’s Michael Speakman.
This year’s awards ceremony is set to take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.
We revealed the contenders for the majority of the 21 categories earlier this month.
Building Awards 2024 shortlist
Major Contractor of the Year (over £500m) - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
- Mace Group
- McLaren Construction
- Multiplex
- VINCI Building
- Wates
Contractor of the Year (up to £500m)
- Glencar
- Reds10
- Tilbury Douglas
CEO of the Year - Sponsored by DGP
- Andrew Davies Kier
- Dan Labbad, Crown Estate’s
- Michael Speakman, Keller
Construction Client of the Year
- Bruntwood SciTech
- Enfield Council
- Quadrum Global
- Ministry of Justice
- Stanhope
- Transport for Greater Manchester
Digital Excellence Award
- ALICE Technologies and Implenia, ALICE Technologies and Implenia – WindWorks Jesla windfarm project
- Bellway Homes, MiTek UK & Ireland, Zehnder, Digital technology and collaboration let Bellway and partners get ahead of the Future Homes Standard
- Drees & Sommer UK, University of Liverpool Digital Twin for Tracking & Optimising Live Operational Building Performance
- Gleeds, Digital PMO transformation for the University of Nottingham Estates and Facilities department
- Kier, Ministry of Justice, Glider and Future Decisions, MoJ Digital Twin Pathfinder at HMP Five Wells
- McLaren Construction, Creation of an integrated Digital Information Management function
- PRP, Building Safety Risk App
- Reds10, Imjin Barracks Single Living Accommodation (SLA): SMART SLA for the Army
- RLB Digital, RLB & Moda, Digital Social Value Platform
- Skanska, Production Control Tool
Building’s Good Employer of the Year
- Ashe Group
- Balfour Beatty VINCI
- BPTW
- HLM Architects
- Kier Group
- Mace Group
- Plan A Consultants
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Ridge and Partners
- Whittam Cox Architects
- XCO2
Architectural Practice of the Year
- BPTW
- Buckley Gray Yeoman + BGYID
- ECD Architects
- HLM Architects
- LOM architecture and design
- Ryder Architecture
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (over 100 staff)
- Core Five Consulting Limited
- CPC Project Services
- Currie & Brown
- Drees & Sommer UK
- Fulkers Bailey Russell
- Mott MacDonald
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Turner & Townsend alinea
Engineering Consultant of the Year
- Black & White (B&W) Engineering
- Cundall
- Eckersley O’Callaghan
- Harley Haddow
- Hydrock, now Stantec
- OFR Consultants
- WSP
Specialist Contractor of the Year
- DGP
- Kilnbridge
- McGee
- Mivan
- Specialist Group
Housebuilder of the Year
- Bellway Homes
- Berkeley Group
- Mount Anvil
- Thakeham
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff)
- B&CO
- Cahill Design Consultants
- Circle Development
- exigere
- Keegans
- Magnitude Quantity Surveyors
- MESH Construction Consultancy
- Plan A Consultants
- Twin and Earth
- Zerum Consult
Housing Project of the Year - In partnership with The Housing Forum
- Autor, Preston Road
- Cullinan Studio, Maitland Park Estate
- Fraser Brown Mackenna (FBM) Architects, Regent Place
- Kier Construction, Marylebone Square
- McAleer & Rushe, Canada Water Plot K1, London
- McAleer & Rushe, Exchange Square Phase 2, Birmingham
- PLATFORM: PLATFORM in Glasgow
- Solus Homes Limited, HSSP Architects Limited and BARK Design Studios, Waterside Village
- Vivly Living, formerly Yorkshire Country Properties, Knowle Grange, Abbey Road, Shepley
- Willmott Dixon, Westminster City Council & Child Graddon Lewis, 300 Harrow Road
Net Zero Award
- AECOM, Centre for Resilience Environment, Water and Waste (CREWW), University of Exeter
- AKT II, Norton Folgate
- Bellway Homes, MiTek UK & Ireland, Zehnder, Barton Quarter
- Chetwoods Architects and Baytree Logistics Properties, Baytree Nuneaton
- Cundall, Eden, New Bailey
- Davies Maguire, Sheldon Square Amphitheatre
- Greencore Homes, Hook Norton Community Land Trust
- Quadrum Global, 11 Belgrave Road
- Thornton Tomasetti, 40 Charter Street
- Tilbury Douglas, St. Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
Small Project of the Year (up to £5m) - Sponsored by Clement Windows Group
- A Brick for Venice, AKT II
- Bespoke lifts at the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) restoration project, Stannah Lifts
- Garden House, Greenaway Architecture
- Gordonstoun: The Queen Elizabeth II Rooms, Rivington Street Studio
- Grimes Graves Project, Ramboll
- Manor Lodge School Early Years Extension, IID Architects
- Pont House, Weave Architects
- The Junction, Autor
- Tun House, A’Bear & Ball Architects
- Woodwell and Meadow Barn, Market Overton, Distinctive Developments Group
International Project of the Year
- Alchemy, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
- Buckley Gray Yeoman, Skylight
- JTP, Oaks Phase 1, Prague
- Ritchie Studio, The Brewhouse and Trident Park, Malta
Retrofit Project of the Year - Sponsored by AET Flexible Space
- AECOM, The Old War Office, London
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 1 Berkeley Street
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, DSDHA, Morris + Co, Stanton Williams, East for British Land, Norton Folgate’
- Barr Gazetas, Fivefields
- Barr Gazetas, Grainhouse
- Buckley Gray Yeoman, YY London
- Hydrock, now Stantec, Haford Morfa Copperworks - Swansea, Wales
- Mailen Design, Domus Campus
- Quadrum Global, 11 Belgrave Road
- W.RE, Arding & Hobbs
Building Magazine Project of the Year
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 2 Ruskin Square
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, One Great Cumberland Place
- HLM Architects, London Institute for Healthcare Engineering
- Jenner Group, Shoreline
- L&P Group, Lucent
- Mace Group, UCL Marshgate
- Sheppard Robson, TTP Campus
- Tilbury Douglas, Scottish National Galleries
- Todd Milburn, Richard Elphick, Brims, JCP, Ad Gefrin
- Willmott Dixon, Gascoigne East Estate Regeneration - Phase 2
Manufacturer of the Year
- ARC Building Solutions
- Keyfix
- Lignacite
- Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions
- Senior Architectural Systems
- Siderise Insulation
- Zentia
MMC Award
- College Road, Croydon, Tide Construction and Vision Volumetric
- SMART SLA for Army, Reds10
- St. Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, Tilbury Douglas
- Trent View College, HLM Architects
Delivering Social Value Award
- Adderstone Living with Places for People
- Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
- Gilbert-Ash
- Glencar
- HLM Architects & Morrison Construction
- Multiplex
- MYCO Contracts
- VINCI Building
