Revenue at the UK arm of Bam Construction topped the £900m mark last year as the firm said stalled jobs got back up and running.

Income in 2022 was up 6% to £901m but work in hand was down 7% to £972m as the firm said it was being more “selective in the projects it undertakes”.

Pre-tax profit was down 21% to £21.6m although the firm gave no reason for the fall. It said its cash position at the year-end was £36.5m, down slightly from £37m the year before.

The accounts, which were signed off at the end of September, said the firm would be taking a “a conservative approach [to work] in 2023 and beyond”.

Bam’s current jobs include an Eric Parry-designed office called Belgrave House in Pimlico while it is set to start work next year on a new regional headquarters for the BBC in Birmingham.