Proposed BTR scheme to include a cultural venue and student accommodation as part of the final phase of the £1.5 billion redevelopment.

Build-to-rent developer Get Living has submitted a revised planning application to Southwark council for the final phase of its regeneration of Elephant and Castle Town Centre.

Designed by Allies and Morrison, the proposed development includes additional housing, purpose-built student accommodation and a cultural venue.

Known as the West Site, the development will replace the current London College of Communication buildings, which will be vacated when the college relocates to a new campus next door. The site becomes available in 2028 and forms the third and final phase of Get Living’s £1.5bn masterplan for the area.

Get Living’s updated plans for the West Site propose 507 rental homes in total, including 165 affordable units. The revised scheme also includes 452 student bedrooms in response to what the developer describes as growing demand for student accommodation in the borough.

The West Site sits alongside The Elephant, the second phase of the wider scheme, due to open in 2026.

That phase will provide 485 rental homes, 172 of which will be affordable, as well as 135,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and leisure uses, a new university campus, 55,000 sq ft of workspace, and a new public square.

The first phase of Get Living’s Elephant and Castle redevelopment, Elephant Central, was completed in 2017 and comprises 374 rental homes, 278 student bedrooms and over 65,000 sq ft of commercial space, including a supermarket, gym and nursery.