RIBA has announced a stellar shortlist to design the £30m Fleming Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Stirling Prize winners AHMM, Stanton Williams and Wilkinson Eyre are up against Allies and Morrison and Grimshaw for the next phase of the process, with the winner expected to be announced next January.

As the heart of the global Fleming Initiative, which has Prince William as its patron, the centre will combine research, public engagement and work with policymakers to fight antimicrobial resistance.

The opening of the centre at St Mary’s Hospital in 2028 will mark the centenary of the discovery of penicillin by Sir Alexander Fleming at the same location.

It will be the first new building to open on the St Mary’s site as part of a planned full redevelopment.

Led by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London, the research hub will be part of a global network of centres, with the initiative’s executive chair, Lord Darzi of Denham, announcing an initial £100m of funding.