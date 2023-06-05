Arcadis partner Simon Rawlinson has been appointed as chair of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Knowledge and Practice committee and member of the RICS Board.

Rawlinson said he will be taking up the role next month and added: “I am very honoured to have been appointed to this key role in the profession.”

He said his main task this summer will be to appoint and grow a new team of professional group chairs.

Last December, the RICS announced Martin Samworth as the chair of its new board as it begins to implement the new governance structure recommended by an independent review.

The review of the RICS, led by former senior civil servant Michael Bichard, was ordered after a governance scandal at the body.

The intentions of the review included returning control of the RICS to its members, re-affirming that it is first and foremost a professional organisation and not a commercial enterprise, and creating a governance structure which is clearer, simpler and more accountable.

New members of a restructured governance council are set to be confirmed by the start of next month with the appointment process currently ongoing.