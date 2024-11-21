New arrival based in South-west and specialises in civils and structures

Oxfordshire consultant Ridge has bought 100-strong civil and structural engineering consultant Jubb for an undisclosed sum.

Last year, London private equity firm Horizon Capital pumped more than £40m into Ridge to take a “significant” stake in the business. At the time, Ridge senior partner Adrain O’Hickey admitted: “This will enable investment in people and acquisitions.”

Last autumn, Ridge made its first acquisition since the Horizon deal when it bought London project manager and cost consultant Concert and has now moved for Jubb, which has four offices in Wales and the South-west and in its last set of results posted a turnover of just under £10m.

The move is part of Ridge’s plan to grow its multi-disciplinary approach with a focus on data centres, infrastructure and defence.

O’Hickey, who joined the firm in the 1980s, told Building in September: “We sell great multi-disciplinary offerings where clients come to us as a one-stop shop.

“I came up the ranks through quantity surveying but just knowing you can come back and talk to an engineer or an architect or project manager to test what the opportunities are enables each individual to have more rounded knowledge of the project or solutions they are trying to find.”

>> See also: ‘If you’re not adding value, what’s the point?’- Ridge & Partners’ Adrian O’Hickey on the firm’s multidisciplinary approach

Jubb was set up in 1963 and has offices in Cardiff, Bristol, Plymouth and Winchester with its core sectors including civil engineering, structural engineering, ground engineering and transport and environmental planning.

According to its last set of results filed at Companies House for the year to November 2023, Jubb had a turnover of £9.7m and a pre-tax profit of £1.8m.

Jubb’s six directors will be joining their new owner as partners at Ridge, which, according to its latest accounts, last year posted a 30% rise in turnover to £120m although operating profit slipped nearly a fifth to £14m.

O’Hickey said: “As well as being established in three of our target growth sectors, [Judd’s] team of talented professionals are known for their technical excellence and client-focused approach. They will be a fantastic addition to the Ridge family.”

Ridge, which employs 1,200 staff across 13 offices, said the Jubb name will disappear under the terms of the deal.