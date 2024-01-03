RLB has appointed its European data centres lead to its board.

The £100m-turnover consultant, which moved its London staff into the Shard last summer, said Andrew Fettes-Brown would focus on strategic service development.

Fettes-Brown has worked as a partner at RLB for more than six years, having started his career at Mace.

His time overseeing data centres in Europe has coincided with a boom in that market that has benefited the firm.

He said that to provide the best solutions to clients the company needed to “understand, embrace and integrate change in both the market and technology”.

“Leading this work with colleagues from across the global practice will play a critical role in aligning our global service offerings with evolving market demands and technological advancements,” he added.

It comes after Russell Lloyd, head of services in the UK, stepped down from the global board. Lloyd, who has worked at the firm for 30 years, will continue to work on key projects but will relinquish part of his senior management responsibilities.

RLB was ranked 15th in Building’s 2023 Top 150 Consulants league table.