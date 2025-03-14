Residents claim firm’s offer of compensation at luxury flats scheme was ‘insufficent’ but builder says ‘matter could have been resolved years ago’

The row between residents of One Hyde Park and its builder Laing O‘Rourke over repairs at the development has deepened with furious owners claiming the contractor has “walked away from its responsibilities” to fix a series of defects at the luxury flats scheme in London.

In a statement, residents accuse the contractor of “stringing them along” over repairs needed at the complex, which they claim will cost £35m to put right.

Among the issues that have hit the scheme, which overlooks Hyde Park and includes a £175m penthouse, are problems with the ductwork and corroding pipes.

Residents said: “Defects were discovered from 2014 onwards and for the past decade Laing O’Rourke has carried out ad hoc remedial work whilst refusing to agree to an appropriate settlement.”

Details about the dispute became public when O’Rourke chief executive Cathal O’Rourke wrote to clients three weeks ago saying that one of its dormant companies, Laing O’Rourke Construction South, which built One Hyde Park, was about to be shut. Companies House records show the firm went into liquidation on 28 February.

In his letter, O’Rourke wrote: “Laing O’Rourke Construction South was recently the subject of a legal claim relating to a historic development and, despite our best efforts to reach an amicable solution on this matter, our counterparty did not engage fully with us in order to reach an agreement.”

Although O’Rourke did not name the project, it emerged the scheme at the centre of the dispute was One Hyde Park which it completed in 2009 and which opened its doors two years later.

One Hyde Park residents say they were forced to begin legal action in 2021 after failing to reach an agreement with the contractor over the repairs.

The claim has been brought by One Hyde Park Limited (OHP) which owns the freehold of the building and is in turn owned by the residents.

They said: “The dispute between OHP and LOR [Laing O’Rourke] was not ‘recent’ as LOR suggest, it has been going on for almost a decade. Moreover, the suggestion that OHP ‘did not engage fully’ with LOR is preposterous.

“While the parties engaged in settlement discussions, LOR’s offers to carry out the remediation works came with unacceptable caveats and the compensation offered by LOR was insufficient to fund such works by a third party.

“With hindsight, OHP suspects that during this period LOR was pursuing a deliberate strategy of stringing along OHP in the hope of delaying the time when it would have to pay damages or carry out remedial works, leaving OHP with no option but to launch litigation in 2021.”

They added: “Despite OHP seeking assurances regarding the financial health of LOR from LOR and its parent companies, and LOR continuously defending and participating in these proceedings, OHP was shocked and dismayed to receive a letter on 12 February 2025, shortly before trial, indicating that LOR Group was not prepared to continue to fund the litigation and LOR plc’s subsequent announcement that it was placing its subsidiary in liquidation.

“This action can only be seen to be an attempt to avoid the very substantial judgment we expect in OHP’s favour.”

The court hearing on 27 February at the T&C Court in London was held without representatives from Laing O’Rourke attending, a residents spokesperson said, with a judgement from Mrs Justice Jefford expected in the next few weeks.

The residents added: “Laing O’Rourke has contested the claim throughout, at huge legal cost, but just as our case and demand for £35m compensation was about to face the scrutiny of the court room, it walked away from its responsibilities.”

In a statement, Laing O’Rourke said: “Laing O’Rourke has worked extensively over the past decade to try and find an amicable resolution to this issue with One Hyde Park’s management company.

“We were bitterly disappointed that, despite extensive negotiations, multiple offers of compensation and an offer to undertake remedial work for free, One Hyde Park’s management company continued to pursue a costly litigation process against Laing O’Rourke Construction South, a dormant subsidiary that had not traded since 2011 and had no assets.

“Sadly, this matter could have been resolved years ago if One Hyde Park’s management company had approached matters in a more professional and constructive manner.”