Architect draws up plans for luxury hotel and apartment complex in city

RSHP has opened a new office in Dubai and unveiled its designs for a luxury hotel and apartment complex in the city.

The London-based firm said it was opening its sixth office, and its first in the Middle East, to “demonstrate its commitment to the region’s dynamic architectural landscape”.

While it already has overseas outposts in Paris, New York, Shanghai and Sydney, the firm’s presence in the Middle East has been minimal.

Senior director John McElgunn said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in the region and collaborating on transformative projects that shape the future.”

The practice has one major project in the region, Maryah Plaza, a 500-home waterfront development in Abu Dhabi for Taiwanese property developer Farglory Group.

It is set to add to this with a luxury mixed-use scheme in neighbouring city Dubai, announced today, which will consist of a row of six linked buildings flanked by two pairs of towers in the city’s prestigious Jumeirah district.

Located on reclaimed land at the entrance of the Dubai Canal on the Arabian Gulf, the Peninsula Dubai scheme will include a 240-room five-star hotel, 182 luxury apartments, 7,000 sq m of retail space and a 32-berth marina.

The scheme, designed for H&H Development, will also include four triplex penthouses perched on the top of each tower with landscaped gardens and private pools.