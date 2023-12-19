La Défense project will deliver new homes, office space and food court

A team featuring RSHP has been picked to deliver a new phase of development at Paris’s La Défense business district.

The project at the 1.5ha Jean Moulin site will see the construction of a 15-storey residential block and a longer block featuring up to eight storeys of offices.

RSHP’s team is led by BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Development, along with construction company Spie Batignolles Immobilier. It also includes co-architect AREP – which is wholly owned by French national railway company SNCF, and landscape architect VOGT.

The proposals for the Jean Moulin site also include a 1,400 sq m food court and indoor market with a roof terrace, an 840 sq m climbing facility with a yoga space and a café, and a 250 sq m pavilion for social and cultural events.

RSHP said its proposals had been designed as modular prefabricated timber structures to lower their upfront carbon footprint, reduce construction waste, and shorten on-site construction time.

RSHP has been working France for 50 years but only opened a Paris office in 2021 as a response to the pressures of Brexit.

Work is due to start on-site for the Jean Moulin project in 2026 with completion expected in 2029.