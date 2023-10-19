Caroline Compton-James will be Mark Robinson’s new deputy

Scape has hired the former head of construction at the Cabinet Office as its new deputy chief executive.

Caroline Compton-James, who most recently worked as public sector director at Osborne, will work alongside Mark Robinson, group chief executive at the public procurement body, to expand its framework capabilities.

During her time in the civil service, she engaged with departments across Whitehall to implement the Government Construction Strategy.

Compton-James is also a former deputy chair of the Housing Forum and a former chair of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association’s public affairs committee.

She was also shortlisted for the Female Leadership Awards at the 2018 Building Awards.

“As Scape looks to enhance its reach and better serve the public sector, we are excited to welcome Caroline to the team,” said Robinson.

“She brings a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of the built environment, and we look forward to working together to support local authorities in delivering socially sustainable places across the country.”