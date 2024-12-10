Springfield says number of private housing reservations in first half on the up

Springfield said it increased reservation rates in the first half of the year, adding it is confident of meeting market expectations for growth.

In a trading update this morning, the Scottish housebuilder said “homebuyer confidence returned” for the six months to November.

It added: “This momentum was sustained through the first half, resulting in an increased number of private housing reservations being secured in H1 2025 compared with H1 2024. In addition, selling prices have remained resilient across the group’s brands.”

Springfield admitted affordable housing providers had been hesitant to start new projects due to uncertainty around public funding following a £200m cut to the affordable housing budget in 2024/25.

But last week, the Scottish government effectively restored the £200m to affordable housing for 2025/26.

The firm is set to announce its interim figures in the middle of February next year.