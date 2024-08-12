Work on major restoration and refurbishment due to begin in 2025

Bedford-based SDC has been appointed as the main contractor for the restoration and refurbishment of James Stirling’s grade II* listed Cambridge History Faculty Building.

The building, which also houses the Seeley Library, is one of the iconic ‘Red Trilogy’ of significant Stirling university buildings from the 1960s.

SDC’s appointment marks the first major project under the University of Cambridge’s new Consultants and Contractors Framework.

The consultant team includes architect BDP and engineer Arup. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, pending necessary approvals, including planning and listed building consent from Cambridge City Council.

The restoration project aims to enhance the learning and working environments within the building, located at the university’s Sidgwick site, while addressing accessibility, safety, and comfort issues.

The refurbishment will also involve repairing and upgrading the building’s fabric and replacing services to improve thermal comfort.