Sellar’s construction director has left the business after nearly six years, the developer has confirmed.

Paul Flexney-Briscoe joined in 2018 from Landsec where he was a project director for more than a decade and before that he was an associate at EC Harris and a project director for Bovis Lend Lease.

In a statement, Sellar, which is developing the Paddington Square scheme that has been built by Mace, told Building: “We can confirm that with Paddington Square now substantially complete and the office building now occupied Paul has decided to move on to his next challenge. We wish him well.”

The firm declined to comment on whether he had been replaced.

Sellar’s next major scheme is the £1.5bn redevelopment of Liverpool Street station it is planning to carry out with Network Rail.

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the centrepiece of the scheme is a 20-storey building which will be cantilevered above the grade II-listed former Great Eastern Hotel.