Alan Dunsmore to go at end of June after 15 years at steelwork contractor

Severfield chief executive Alan Dunsmore is leaving the steelwork contractor at the end of June, the firm has announced.

Dunsmore joined as finance director in March 2010 before stepping up to the top role in February 2018 when he replaced Ian Lawson on a permanent basis after filling him for in for a year because of Lawson’s ill health.

Severfield, the country’s biggest steelwork contractor, issued a profit warning earlier this month and in November reported a £6m pre-tax loss after being hit by costs to fix welding defects on several bridges including structures on HS2.

It said that next year’s numbers would be hit as well blaming slowing workloads and falling business confidence for the downgrades.

Severfield said it had begun a search to find Dunsmore’s successor with chairman Charlie Cornish leading an interim executive team that includes Rob Evans, divisional managing director of its commercial and industrial arm, and CFO Adam Semple.

Cornish said: “Alan has been pivotal in shaping our purpose, strategy and values, driving growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Dunsmore, who turns 56 this September, said the move had been made by mutual consent. “Now is an appropriate time to hand over to a new CEO to build on Severfield’s unique strengths and accelerate the growth of the business,” he added.