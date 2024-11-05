Housing association Riverside Group has chosen six firms to carry out a £300m programme of cladding retrofit projects.

Riverside, which is based in Liverpool and manages more than 75,000 homes across England and Scotland, has appointed Kier, United Living, Guildmore, Breyer, Mulalley and Vinci to the work.

The group said it had 22 blocks that need recladding, adding that contractors will have full design responsibility for their design and the works.

The deal is expected to run for four years.