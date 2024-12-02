Skanska has rejigged its senior team in the UK which sees building boss Terry Muckian promoted to executive vice president of the unit.

Muckian was brought in to replace Steve Holbrook who left the firm last November after nearly 30 years at the business.

Before heading up building, Muckian, who has been with the firm since 2011, was in charge of its utilities arm later heading up its Cementation piling business for two years.

Also being promoted to executive vice president is current utilities managing director Andrew English who rejoined the business in March after five years working at Australian contractor John Holland and consultant AtkinsRéalis.

Executive vice president for building, building services and productivity Adam McDonald has been made chief commercial officer with responsibility for the firm’s commercial strategy as well as executive responsibility for Cementation, the FM arm and its M&E business Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil.

Jo Mortensen will join the Skanska UK executive management team from its Norway operation at the beginning of next month as executive vice president for technology, sustainability and innovation.

Meanwhile, the firm said executive vice presidents Thomas Faulkner, responsible for Cementation, its work on HS2 and infrastructure, and legal and risk head Swati Paul are both leaving.

All the executive vice presidents report to UK president and chief executive Katy Dowding who said: “These executive appointments are testament to our strong talent pool, robust succession planning and commitment to providing career development opportunities.”

In its last set of results, Skanska’s UK construction business turned in a pre-tax profit of £27.4m – a rise of 12% on 2022’s figure – with turnover flat at £1.3bn. The 2022 profit was revised down to £24.5m after it said the amount needed to finish off jobs had risen by £30.5m.