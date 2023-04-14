Southampton City Council is looking for partners to join a £120m multi-party framework for building new affordable housing in the city.

The council wants “experienced providers of affordable housing” to help it develop several identified plots, many of which are brownfield sites.

Land currently slated for regeneration includes a mix of cleared sites, sites with existing empty properties and sites with residential garages.

They range in size from 0.06ha and 2.5ha, and in value from nothing to £1.5m.

Other plots may emerge during the four-year framework, the council said.

In April 2021, Southampton was identified as one of 20 cities nationally which needed to increase housing targets by 35% to meet the goal the government had then set to build 300,000 homes per year.

The council’s stated ambition is to deliver 8,000 affordable homes by 2040

Firms have until the end of May to bid for a place on the framework, with the contract beginning 12 July this year.