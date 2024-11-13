Structure Tone has brought in two former ISG directors as it looks to become a major player in the London fit out market.

ISG’s former commercial director for fit out Chris Peters will join director of strategy Nick Oddy at the growing firm which is looking to boost turnover to be between £300m and £400m next year from its current £145m.

Peters spent more than 18 years at ISG, latterly as its commercial director for UK fit out before it imploded in September.

He is taking up the same role at Structure Tone and joins Oddy who spent nearly 12 years at ISG, most recently as a board director at the fit out business.

The pair have linked up with former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers who arrived as joint managing director a few days after ISG’s collapse.

Structure Tone has taken on more than 100 former ISG staff in the weeks since the firm went into administration more than doubling the number of its employees in the UK to over 250.

Others to have joined in recent weeks include Andy Sheppard and Steve Makris who have arrived from ISG as divisional directors.

Structure Tone hoardings have already appeared at a former ISG job in the City for magic circle law firm Linklaters at 20 Ropemaker near Moorgate tube station.

It is also believed to be targeting ISG’s projects at Google in King’s Cross, as well as a scheme to finish off the Apple building in Battersea and a headquarters job for BP.