Contract to build laboratories and teaching spaces to start later this year

Northumbria University has launched a £75m contract to appoint suppliers for a campus upgrade job.

The contract, which will start in November this year and end in August 2027, will introduce new teaching, research and training facilities.

The university announced in 2022 plans for the scheme, known as Centre for Health and Social Equity (CHASE), after securing funds from the Office for Students.

The centre will provide laboratories, a teaching facility and community area within the university’s Northumbria city campus.

>> See also: University of Southampton wants contractor for £150m job

George Marston, pro-vice-chancellor for strategic projects at Northumbria University and executive lead for the scheme, has previously said the centre would be “a major addition to the city’s health and social care infrastructure and will transform the way Northumbria delivers research, teaching and knowledge exchange in these disciplines”.

Between 2005 to 2021, the university invested around £300m in its estate, which included developing facilities for students on architecture and computing courses.

Firms have until 28 June to bid.