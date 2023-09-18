The University of Southampton is looking for a contractor to deliver a new teaching building worth up to £150m.

The contract is the first phase of a wider plan to regenerate the university’s North-East Quadrant (NEQ) site and will involve the construction of a four-storey building and an ancillary facilities hub.

According to a tender notice, the design and build contract is not suitable for SMEs or VCSEs.

Sustainability and low energy solutions will be a major feature of the job due to the absence of local power.

The masterplan for the NEQ scheme aims to improve links to the rest of the Highfield Campus and improve the attractiveness of the site, including through landscaping work, the majority of which will be delivered in the first phase.

The winning contractor will work alongside the client’s design team through a pre-construction services agreement at Stage 3 and 4. Firms have until 9 October to bid.

A planning application is set to be submitted later this autumn, with the university intending to begin enabling works by next spring.