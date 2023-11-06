Infrastructure specialist the lastest in a series of appointments to team

Turner & Townsend has appointed aviation specialist Simon Earles as project director within its sustainability team.

Earles brings the consultant specialist expertise in major infrastructure programmes from his roles in the aviation sector.

He most recently worked as planning and sustainability director at Bristol Airport and before that had a similar role at Heathrow.

His appointment is the latest in a series of additions to T&T’s 200-strong sustainability practice.

Sara Ferretti, formerly of specialist consultant Aardvark EM, was made an associate director in March, while Qian Li joined from Cundall in June as head of carbon accounting.

James Hardy, UK head of sustainability at Turner & Townsend, said: “Sustainability is the defining issue for today and the future and has a significant contribution to make in addressing key environmental and economic challenges for the public and private sector.”