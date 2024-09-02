Department says no decision has yet been made on protections for the route

The future of Crossrail 2 remains up in the air, with Transport for London (TfL) and the Department for Transport (DfT) still engaged in discussions over the rail project’s safeguarding measures, which protect the route from contrary development.

Following on from the Elizabeth Line - originally known as Crossrail - the proposed scheme would provide a new link between south west and north east London.

It would connect the South West Main Line to the West Anglia Main Line, while providing commuter connections across the capital, via Victoria and King’s Cross St Pancras.

While plans for the new line have been in development for more than a decade, the scheme was shelved as part of the conditions for an emergency TfL funding injection of £1.8bn agreed with the government in November 2020.

In June 2023, TfL’s financial chief told the London Assembly that lack of clarity around long-term funding from the government had moved the scheme from being a current priority to a future one.

The DfT confirmed to Building that it remained in conversation with TfL over the matter but said that no decision had yet been taken on updating safeguarding.

In July, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan responded to a written question about whether the reported financial performance of the Elizabeth line strengthened the case for Crossrail 2.

Khan said that work with the DfT was focused on a “refresh” of safeguarding measures - which protect the route from contrary development - to ensure it reflected to latest route proposition.

“Active development of the scheme has been paused in recent years reflecting the lack of available funding, with focus instead on nearer-term schemes with higher potential for third-party funding,” he said, while insisting there was “a strong case” for developing the scheme.

“The Elizabeth line has demonstrated the transformative power of reliable urban rail, with some of the highest ridership numbers in the country,” he said.

“Sixty per cent of employment growth within Greater London, during the Elizabeth line build between 2015 and 2022, has been within 1km of an Elizabeth line station.

“The Elizabeth line has demonstrated delivery of 55,000 new homes so far.

“I am committed to working with TfL and the new Government to identify funding for major capital schemes to unlock growth, like that we’ve seen the Elizabeth line deliver.”