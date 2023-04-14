Thomas & Adamson has been appointed by aerospace firm Leonardo UK to work on its new engineering facility in Newcastle.

The Edinburgh consultant is project manager and QS on the scheme which involves fitting out 10,000 sq ft of space at the 12-storey Spark building in the city which was completed by Sir Robert McAlpine at the start of last year.

Leonardo makes military helicopters for the UK armed forces as well as electronics for the RAF.

Its site at the Spark building will focus on research, development and prototyping of products.

T&A’s work is due to complete at the end of this summer with others working on the scheme including architect Hypostyle and M&E engineer Harley Haddow.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the £31m Spark building is part of a development at the former Newcastle Brewery site called the Helix which is aimed at scientific and technology-based tenants.