Two firms are working up bids to replace a 1980s office building on the banks of the river Thames for Landsec.

Red Lion Court is next to the former Financial Times headquarters in Bankside.

Mace and Skanska, which earlier this year won Landsec’s Hill House job in the City, are pricing the deal with a winner due by the end of the summer. The work is valued at between £150m and £200m with the scheme expected to finish in 2027.

Landsec, which bought the red-brick office complex in 2005, wants to build 230,000 sq ft of workspace along with retail and new public space.

The scheme got planning last spring and at the time the developer said it had “carefully considered” whether the existing building could be retained but concluded it was “unable to meet the changing requirements of occupiers” through a refurbishment.

Some of the basement and substructure will be retained, however.

Over 45% of the site will be publicly accessible, including an expanded Thames Path, a pocket park and community garden plus affordable office space, flexible retail, a bike repair centre and wellness centre.

Others working on the scheme designed by BIG include cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, project manager CPC, M&E engineer Hilson Moran, structural engineer AKT II and sustainability engineer Arup.