More than 3,000 engineering construction workers carrying out essential repair and maintenance work across major UK infrastructure are being balloted for strike action.

The proposed action, by members of Unite the Union operating under the National Agreement for Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), is centred on pay, which workers say has failed to keep pace with inflation since the pandemic.

In January 2022, Unite negotiated a two-year pay deal of 2.5% annually, but inflation has risen significantly since then – with consumer price inflation rising by 6.8% in the 12 months to July 2023.

The union began preparing formal industrial action proceedings after a two-year deal for 2024 and 2025 averaging 6% per year was rejected by 92% of the membership.

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “The anger amongst our membership is such that we are balloting for strike action. The employers must acknowledge that without a better offer, falling recruitment and retention for NAECI roles will only get worse.

“Any disruption caused by potential strikes lies squarely at their door – a much improved offer needs to be put forward if this dispute is not to escalate into widespread industrial action.”

NAECI members carry out essential repair and maintenance at oil refineries and power stations and are involved in the construction of new build infrastructure, including a biomass fuelled power station in the north-east.

Ballots open on 13 September and close in mid-October, with strike action set to start later that month.