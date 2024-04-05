Work to be carried out by Balfour Beatty Vinci team

A Balfour Beatty Vinci team has been given the green light to begin building two major structures that will bring the HS2 railway into Birmingham.

The River Blythe Viaduct was given approval from Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council while the Saltley Viaduct was OK’d by Birmingham City Council.

The Blythe Viaduct is a 475m low-lying structure, just south of the new HS2 Interchange Station in Solihull, being built by Laing O’Rourke, and is designed to skim the landscape as it crosses the River Blythe near Hampton in Arden on its way to Birmingham.

Saltley Viaduct is a 225m structure that will be built two miles north-east of Birmingham city centre and will take road traffic over the railway and canal below.

Both structures have been designed by a team including engineers Mott MacDonald and Systra along with architect Weston Williamson.