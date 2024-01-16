A joint venture between Vinci and Sir Robert McAlpine has been appointed design and construction partner for two major hospital renovations in Shropshire.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has appointed Integrated Health Projects (IHP) to undertake work on the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Planned work includes a new emergency department in Shrewsbury, with the aim to split how the two hospitals operate, with the Telford site specialising in planned care and the Shrewsbury site dealing with emergency care.

Work is set to begin on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital later this month and the entire project, worth £312m, is expected to take several years to complete.

IHP’s other ongoing hospital projects include building a multi-storey car park at Whipps Cross Hospital in east London as part of the first phase of a £1bn revamp of the site.