Vistry and Hill are among 16 housebuilders which have landed places on an £800m construction framework for Sovereign Network Group (SNG).

The four-year deal forms part of the G15 member’s ambition to build 25,000 new homes over the next decade.

Work will include projects across the south and south west of England including Oxfordshire, Hampshire, across to Devon and Gloucestershire.

Other suppliers appointed to the framework include Thakeham, EG Carter, Feltham Construction, Amiri Construction and CG Fry and Sons.

SNG was formed in October last year through a merger between Sovereign and Network Homes and has a target to build 2,500 new homes by 2027.

Meanwhile, framework operator Procurement for Housing has started the search for housebuilders to fill spots on another £800m framework for residential construction.

The deal lasts four years with an option to renew for two further years.

It consists of three lots, a general lot worth up to £800m for low rise housing and small projects, a £400m lot for larger projects including buildings above 11m in height and a general £200m lot for other types of schemes including extra care and mixed-use developments.

Firms have until midday on 26 April to send in request to participate in the framework.