Vistry has signed a deal with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) to build phase three of the housing association’s £1.2bn Clapham Park regeneration scheme in South London.

The joint venture has secured land from MTVH’s group company, Metropolitan Housing Trust, and agreed the forward sale of 128 affordable homes.

The JV delivered phase will have 77% affordable housing, including 66 homes for affordable rent and 62 for shared ownership.

Meanwhile, 122 units have been forward sold to fund managers Thriving Investments and Gresham House, all of which will be for shared ownership, supported by a Greater London Authority grant. The remaining 73 homes will be for open market sale through Countryside Homes.

In total, the Clapham Park regeneration scheme will deliver more than 4,000 new and refurbished dwellings of mixed tenures, with over 50% designated for affordable housing. More than 2,500 units will be completed by the JV.

Since the transfer of Clapham Park from the London Borough of Lambeth, MTVH has completed over 1,500 new homes and refurbishments.

Vistry is due to release its 2024 results towards the end of next month.