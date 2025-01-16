Division headed by collapsed firm’s ex-fit out boss Lee Phillips and will target London commercial work

The head of Wates’ new fit out business has turned to more former colleagues from ISG to help fill key posts at the division.

Lee Phillips was managing director of ISG’s collapsed fit out arm before it sank into administration last September.

Phillips is now in charge of a newly created business at Wates which will focus on commercial fit out and refurbishment work in London.

Former ISG major projects divisional director Jason Sharp has reunited with Phillips along with a former commercial director of ISG International, Scott McCulloch, who takes up the same role at Wates.

Also joining is Ross Ellmore and Sanjay Singh, who both worked at ISG Agility – which specialised in the sub 50,000 sq ft sector.

Other former ISG staff to have joined in recent weeks include Mark Worrall as divisional commercial director and Darren O’Brien as divisional director.

The business will sit separately from Wates’ Smartspace business, which provides fit out services across the UK based on private and public frameworks.

Other fit out firms to have taken on former ISG staff include Mace and Structure Tone, now jointly led by former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers.

Structure Tone hoardings have already appeared at a former ISG job in the City for magic circle law firm Linklaters at 20 Ropemaker near Moorgate tube station.

It is also targeting ISG’s projects at Google in King’s Cross, as well as a scheme to finish off the Apple building in Battersea and a headquarters job for BP.

Meanwhile, Max Steward, the former boss of ISG Agility, has set up a new fit out business called Archer along with former BW boss Chris Pratt. The firm starts its debut job this spring.