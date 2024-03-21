Derby complex to be upgraded in wake of Royal Navy’s £5bn spending plan

A contractor will be appointed in the coming weeks to carry out work to double the size of Rolls-Royce’s submarines site in Derby.

The defence company announced the news after it said WSP will be the designer for the work at the site in Raynesway.

Construction work at Rolls-Royce’s base will include building new manufacturing and office facilities.

WSP is being asked to design the new facilities and the infrastructure that links the site together.

The Royal Navy is looking at spending £5bn on upgrading its submarine arm with the initiative delivering a new fleet of conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines.

These will be built in the UK and Australia using US technology and will be used by both the British and Australian navies. It follows the Aukus security pact the three countries signed in 2021.

The boats will be built for the UK at BAE’s yard in Barrow while Australia will build up its submarine industrial base so the boats can be constructed in the country, with some components manufactured in the UK.