Scheme was given planning last week by Camden council

Mace has won the £600m scheme to carry out the revamp of British Land’s Euston Tower, Building can reveal.

The job, which is being let as a design and build contract, will be one of the biggest building jobs in London in the coming years.

Lendlease has been carrying out pre-construction advice but the decision by its Australian parent to put the firm up for sale last May prompted British Land to sound out others for the work.

The news is a blow for Lendlease which last year lost the scheme to redevelop ITV Studios on London’s South Bank to Multiplex after developer CO-RE rebid it in the wake of uncertainty about the sale.

Earlier this year, it was announced US private equity firm Atlas Holdings was buying Lendlease with the firm set to be renamed Bovis when the deal completes later this spring.

As well as Mace, Sir Robert McAlpine and Multiplex were also contacted about the work.

British Land had promised a decision before a Camden council planning meeting about the project last week but the award was held up by last minute queries.

Camden gave the scheme the green light last Thursday evening with the plans retaining around one third of the original structure.

The work at Euston Tower will see the building stripped back to its core and increased in size from 320,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft. It will also retain the foundations and basement.

The existing block was built in 1970 and has been empty for more than three years.

Architect on the job is Danish practice 3XN, the firm behind British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue tower going up at Broadgate in the City and which is being built by McAlpine.

British Land has previously described Euston Tower as the “gateway” to its Regent’s Place campus.

Regent’s Place is one of three campuses British Land operates in the capital and covers 1.7m sq ft. The others are Paddington Central, which runs across 1m sq ft, and the 4.1m sq ft Broadgate development.

The tower was most recently occupied by HMRC while previous tenants have included Atkins. Designed by Sidney Kaye, it was also once home to Capital Radio, now based in Leicester Square.