A winner on a £100m enabling and basement package for a huge towers scheme at 18 Blackfriars is due by the beginning of next month.

Building understands the race has narrowed to Keltbray and Careys with the pair, along with Expanded and McGee, being asked to price the job last autumn.

Work on the £1bn development at 18 Blackfriars, now renamed the Round, is set to get going this summer ahead of main construction work starting next year.

The development includes a £600m office tower, more than 400 residential units as well as retail, cafes and restaurants. It is being developed by Hines and run by Lipton Rogers.

The Round involves building a 47-storey office tower, designed by Foster & Partners, as well as two residential towers, of 45 and 25 storeys, also designed by the practice.

Multiplex is pricing both the office and residential elements while Bovis, the renamed Lendlease, is bidding the office part only.

Lendlease is co-ordinating its bid with McLaren, which is pricing the £300m residential towers, as part of a proposal to outline how the two would work together on logistics at the site.

Bids for the main contract went in last month with a winner due to be announced later in the summer.

The job, which is being funded by the National Pension Service of Korea, will be Hines’ biggest in the capital. Its other schemes have included a mixed-use scheme at 80 New Bond Street completed by Red Construction and the 25 Cabot Square redevelopment in Canary Wharf.

As well as Lipton Rogers, the firm behind 22 Bishopsgate, others on the team so far include engineer Arup and QS T&T Alinea. G&T is the QS for the residential part.

Hines is hoping for a finish in 2030.