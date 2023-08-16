Pagabo has announced the 47 suppliers appointed to its latest framework, nearly three quarters of which are SMEs.

A range of specialist contractors, including Livingston Building Services and TClarke Contracting, have been picked for the £545m Mechanical & Electrical Solutions Framework.

The framework will be available nationally, split into 12 regions, and will be open for all types of public sector organisations to procure through.

It is split into three lots, with eight core and four reserve suppliers per lot, per region. Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots, with the lowest valued between £50,000 and £500,000, and the highest valued at £3m and above.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “We’re always looking to respond to the needs of our clients and connect them with the best and most suitable suppliers in the market, which is exactly what our new M&E framework will achieve.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the range of work procured through this framework and the support in which it will give to many types of organisation.

“Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, to provide flexibility.”

Roughly 74% of appointments have been awarded to SMEs, which Stapley said would ensure “maximum social value for communities”.