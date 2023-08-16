Majority of firms picked are SMEs
Pagabo has announced the 47 suppliers appointed to its latest framework, nearly three quarters of which are SMEs.
A range of specialist contractors, including Livingston Building Services and TClarke Contracting, have been picked for the £545m Mechanical & Electrical Solutions Framework.
The framework will be available nationally, split into 12 regions, and will be open for all types of public sector organisations to procure through.
It is split into three lots, with eight core and four reserve suppliers per lot, per region. Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots, with the lowest valued between £50,000 and £500,000, and the highest valued at £3m and above.
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “We’re always looking to respond to the needs of our clients and connect them with the best and most suitable suppliers in the market, which is exactly what our new M&E framework will achieve.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the range of work procured through this framework and the support in which it will give to many types of organisation.
“Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, to provide flexibility.”
Roughly 74% of appointments have been awarded to SMEs, which Stapley said would ensure “maximum social value for communities”.
The full list of companies awarded a place on the new framework are:
- Absolute Building Services Nottingham Limited
- Briggs and Forrester Engineering Services Ltd
- Building Services Now
- C Watkins
- Capital UK Electrics Ltd
- CBES Ltd
- Chris Bowker Limited
- Countrywide Electrical Services Ltd
- Dodd Group
- Domino Commercial Interiors
- Dowds Group
- East West Connect
- Emico Limited
- EX2 Group Ltd
- Eyre Building Services Group
- FES Support Services Ltd
- Geoffrey Robinson Limited
- GFA Gastech Ltd T/A Quora Group
- GW Power-Safe Ltd
- H E Barnes
- Hands on Mechanical
- Hargreaves Industrial Services
- Harrisons Electrical, Mechanical & Property Services Ltd
- HE Simm Engineering
- Hesis Ltd
- Integral
- Irwin M&E Limited
- Livingston Building Services Limited
- Meldrum Construction Services Group Ltd
- NG Bailey
- Opus Building Services Ltd
- Orton Electrical Services Limited
- Seddon Construction Limited
- SES Engineering Services
- SPIE Limited
- Stan Robinson & Son Ltd
- Sudlows Limited
- TClarke Contracting Ltd
- The Barnes Group T/a Bower Fuller
- The Castle Building Services Organisation Limited
- The James Mercer Group
- Tilbury Douglas Engineering
- Torsion Engineering Services Limited
- Totus
- VVB Engineering (UK) Ltd
- VWG Mechanical Ltd
- Whitehead Building Services
