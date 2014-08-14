Steven Barker
Steven Barker is chairman of Robinson Low Francis. has over 30 years’ experience with Robinson Low Francis, having joined LA Francis in 1981 aged 26. He was promoted to associate in 1986 and was appointed partner in 1988, continuing as a partner of the merged firm Robinson Low Francis in 1994. In 2002, Steven became the firm’s senior partner, a position he held for nine years, before taking on the role of chairman in 2011. Steven’s particular interests include cost and project management and the development of information technology and marketing in the practice. Outside work, Steven’s main pastime is sport, particularly playing golf and watching football. He is a lifelong Spurs fan and is passionate about the club. His wife of 30 years keeps his perspective balanced – she is a lifelong Arsenal fan.
Steven Barker picks 'Call for better urban design to tackle flooding'
This news story asks some pertinent questions of the UK’s flood defence policies
Scottish independence would be madness
I implore construction colleagues north of the border to vote no in the independence referendum
A lack of resource will bite us where it hurts
Construction is facing a skills crisis - it’s time for some self-help
Reasons to be cheerful!
The three reasons we can at last see some light at the end of the tunnel are confidence, confidence and confidence
What a year that was!
What has changed in the last six months …? Not much, other than that confidence has returned
Learning lessons from past recoveries
We need clients and the industry to work together so that as prices rise they do so gradually and sustainably
HS2: A compelling argument
Let’s stop the political bickering and get this project on the rails
It’s about capacity, stupid!
We won’t be able to keep up with higher workloads unless we make construction appealing for young people again
What price a QS?
The best way to get value for money for clients is to revive the RICS standard fee scales