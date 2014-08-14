Steven Barker

Steven Barker is chairman of Robinson Low Francis. has over 30 years’ experience with Robinson Low Francis, having joined LA Francis in 1981 aged 26. He was promoted to associate in 1986 and was appointed partner in 1988, continuing as a partner of the merged firm Robinson Low Francis in 1994. In 2002, Steven became the firm’s senior partner, a position he held for nine years, before taking on the role of chairman in 2011. Steven’s particular interests include cost and project management and the development of information technology and marketing in the practice. Outside work, Steven’s main pastime is sport, particularly playing golf and watching football. He is a lifelong Spurs fan and is passionate about the club. His wife of 30 years keeps his perspective balanced – she is a lifelong Arsenal fan.