Andrew Warren
Andrew Warren is director of the Association for the Conservation of energy
- Comment
The DEC decision
The government should strengthen, not abandon, the Display Energy Certificate system
- Comment
Who turned up the heat?
Meeting carbon budgets outlined at the Paris Climate Conference is a regulation the UK might actually feel the effects of
- Comment
Levelling the playing field
The first moves are being made to harmonise energy ratings for all non-residential buildings across the EU
- Comment
The government's energy savings are not all they seem
Evidence has emerged the UK govt is massaging figures to meet EU energy saving targets
- Comment
Energy: Less is more
The European Commission wants energy efficiency to be treated as an energy source in its own right
- Comment
Pickles' DECs consultation beggars belief
Rather than giving up on Display Energy Certificates in the public sector, the government should be extending this success to private buildings
- Comment
Pickles' dithering on minimum standards is endangering progress
The communities secretary runs the risk of causing legal complications for the government if he doesn’t hurry up
- Comment
Insulation industry job growth was a mirage
Barely a month goes by without some sign of tumbling job figures in the sector
- Comment
Our non-domestic buildings are getting worse
Government figures show the proportion of highly energy efficient buildings is actually falling
- Comment
Estate agents are flouting EPC rules
Figures from Friends of the Earth in Manchester reveal that very few estate agents are fully complying with the law