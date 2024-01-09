Bam is beginning the search for a new head of its construction arm after its boss of seven years said he would be leaving at the end of this month.

James Wimpenny took over the post in January 2017, having joined the company as a management trainee in 1985, when it was known as Higgs & Hill.

Bam said Wimpenny, who turns 60 next month, is retiring to spend more time with his family and work in the charity sector where he is a trustee of industry charity Crash. Building understands staff were told the news first thing this morning.

He is being replaced on an interim basis by Simon Finnie, the executive director of its ventures business for the UK and Ireland. Bam said Finnie will combine both roles “while a successor is recruited”.

Paying tribute to Wimpenny, John Wilkinson, COO of Bam UK and Ireland, said: “I would like to thank James for his service, commitment and contribution to Bam over his long career with the business. I know he is looking forward to having more time to spend with his family and pursue some opportunities with charitable organisations.

“During his career James has played a key role in the early adoption of digital technologies in the Construction segment and has been an advocate of collaboration both internally and externally with our supply chain and clients.”

In its last set of published results, revenue at Bam Construction was up 6% to £901m but pre-tax profit fell 21% to £21.6m.